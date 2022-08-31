Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual awards ceremony is the only county-wide celebration of Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality sector, with most of the winners of the competition then having the opportunity to go on to the Visit England Awards for Excellence.

Here, the best of Lancashire represent the county in a national competition featuring winners from every tourism destination in England.

Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire said “We are very grateful for the continuing support of UCLan’s Lancashire School of Business and Enterprise

CEO Rachel McQueen at Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The contribution that UCLan makes to the success of the Lancashire Tourism Awards and to the continuing growth and wellbeing of the sector is invaluable. It remains one of our longest running awards partnerships and we’re delighted and proud to have them as Headline Sponsor, for this landmark 15th year.”

Louise McArdle, Head of School for UCLan’s Lancashire School of Business and Enterprise said “ The Lancashire School of Business and Enterprise is once again proud to support the Lancashire Tourism awards for the 15 th year. Tourism and Hospitality is vital for the region, and we share the ambition and drive to support the sector and the wider business community to thrive and achieve more.

“The Lancashire School of Business and Enterprise’s vision and mission focuses on inspiring the next generation of business leaders and stimulating impactful change in the business community. Our sponsorship of these awards demonstrate our commitment and passion to reward innovation, creativity and to support enterprise with a vow to helping make Lancashire even better.”

The Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022 will celebrate tourism and hospitality in 21 categories covering events, experiences and accommodation of all kinds, as well as those excelling in sustainability, accessibility and resilience.

For instance there are awards for Taste Lancashire producer of the year, Pub of the Year and Restaurant of the Year and even an award for Lancashire Unsung Hero, highlighting the achievement and contribution of unsung heroes of the industry.

Applications for most categories have now closed, with the next process of the competition, secret shopping and site visits now underway.

Only three categories remain open to applications; the awards for Small Event, Large Event and Taste Lancashire Producer will close on Sunday 18 September and you can enter here.

All finalists will be invited to meet the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022 expert judges at the awards interviews, this year being held at Burnley Football Club on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 November.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday 7th February 2023, with sponsors including: DFC, Harrison Drury, insight6, Lancashire Business View, Links Signs & Graphics, Northern Print Distribution Ltd, Total Foodservice.

The venue for the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022 will be announced soon.

To keep up to date with all the Lancashire Tourism Awards news follow @MarketingLancashire on Twitter and #LTA22 or go to lancashiretourismawards.com