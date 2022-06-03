Professor Graham Baldwin, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), who currently currently serves as chairman of the LEP’s Lancashire Innovation Board is to become a full board director.

He has held the position at UCLan since 2019 having returned to the University after spending five years as the Vice-Chancellor of Solent University in Southampton. He was previously UCLan’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

In 2007 to 2008, Graham was seconded to work as the national skills research director for the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Sellafield Limited.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Graham Baldwin, vice chancellor of UCLan has joined the board of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership

During his career, he has also worked closely with partner institutions, particularly in Hong Kong, China and the Middle East, and he received an Outstanding Foreign Expert Award from Hebei Province, China.

In addition, Graham is a member of the Universities UK and holds several other prominent non-exec roles. He is a Non-Executive Director of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, Chair of the Maritime Skills Commission, Chair of the University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC), Deputy Chair of the Universities and Colleges Employers Association and Treasurer of MillionPlus.

Professor Graham Baldwin said: “I am pleased and excited to be appointed to the Board of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership. The collective impact of universities across our region to drive innovation and skills development in support of economic growth and the Government’s levelling up agenda, is an important priority in which I am looking forward to playing my part.

“In the current economic climate, we face plenty of challenges but I’m confident we have the vision, the passion and the entrepreneurial spirit to deliver productivity and prosperity for all.”

Debbie Francis OBE, chairman of the LEP, said: “In addition to his wealth of expertise, Graham also shares the Board’s passion to support the levelling up of Lancashire and has already played an instrumental role in the LEP’s Innovation Plan, helping us to deliver greater levels of innovation for the county.

"I look forward to working with him as the LEP continues to support businesses, create jobs, boost skills, improve infrastructure and unlock investment.”

The LEP is a strategic collaboration between business, universities and local councils which plays a crucial role in coordinating the county’s economic priorities, supports growth and drives high quality local job creation.

It is currently led by a board of 16 volunteer directors who each contribute their sector-specific expertise to providing a strategic direction for the Lancashire economy.

The majority of the board are from the private sector, representing major employers and small and medium enterprises, while the public sector is represented by experts from higher education and political leaders from local authorities.