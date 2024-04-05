Unison music shop embraces musical community in Blackpool

Unison Music Shop, a freshly established musical instrument store, has opened its doors to musicians of all levels in Blackpool. Offering a mix of pre-owned and new musical instruments for sale and rent, the shop caters to individuals looking to embark on their musical journeys.
Beyond its retail offerings, Unison aims to carve out a space as a community centre for music enthusiasts to explore their creativity and enhance their skills. The shop takes pride in providing musicians with affordable, yet quality instruments sourced from reputable brands, ensuring accessibility to top-notch equipment in Blackpool.

With a diverse range of upcoming events on the horizon, Unison is gearing up to host engaging experiences for the local music community. From open amp/mic nights to intimate Tiny Desk concerts and unplugged gigs, the shop endeavours to offer immersive opportunities for musicians and music enthusiasts to connect and collaborate.

Central to Unison Music Shop's ethos is its dedicated guitar teacher, bringing a wealth of teaching and playing experience to aspiring musicians. Offering lessons at reasonable rates within the store, the instructor aims to break down financial barriers and foster a vibrant musical community in Blackpool.

Unison Music on Topping Street BlackpoolUnison Music on Topping Street Blackpool
Owner Kallan Livesy said of the new shop “More than just a retail space, Unison Music Shop serves as a hub for musicians to gather, learn, and express their musical passions. With a commitment to quality products, expert support, and community engagement, the shop is poised to become a valuable asset to Blackpool's music scene.”

More information can be found on the Unison Music Shop website.

