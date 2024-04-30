Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Prickly Pear and HYGGE are two new restaurants which are set to open in Ansdell in May.

HYGGE will be situated in the old Union Bank building on Woodlands Road which was built in 1910.

Its new owners say they have “lovingly” renovated the premises while preserving its historic charm.

Two new restaurants are set to open their doors in Ansdell (Credit: Helena Lopes)

Pronounced "hoo-ga," the word hygge describes a cosy, contented mood evoked by comfort and conviviality.

A spokesperson for HYGGE said: “It's all about enjoying life's simple pleasures with good company and being present in the moment,” a spokesperson for HYGGE said.

“At HYGGE, food is at the heart of this philosophy, bringing people together.”

The new restaurant, which is licensed to serve alcohol, will offer breakfast and lunch every Wednesday through to Sunday.

HYGGE will be situated in the old Union Bank building on Woodlands Road (Credit: Google)

An evening pizza menu will also be on offer from Thursday to Sunday.

The full opening times and menu options will be shared in the future.

“In the meantime, we want to send a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us so far, as well as those who have stopped by to say hello and offer words of encouragement while walking past,” HYGGE’s spokesman added.

“We're grateful for your warm reception and can't wait to get to know you better.”

The Prickly Pear is also set to open sometime in May, with an official opening date set to be announced soon.

The restaurant - which is set to offer a brand new bistro experience - is currently finalising its menu ready for opening.

A spokesperson for the Prickly Pear said: “We are not currently taking any table bookings, but we will announce when we are ready to open in due course.