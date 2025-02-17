Two Local Charities Unite for "Next Steps to Independence" Event

On Wednesday 19th February, from 10:00 to 15:00, the Woodlands Suite at Ribby Hall will host an important awareness event organised by One Fylde in partnership with Brian House Hospice. This event aims to provide valuable information and guidance to young people with disabilities and their families planning for adulthood in a supportive environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Fylde, a charity dedicated to supporting adults with learning disabilities and autism across Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre, has teamed up with Brian House Hospice, which cares for local children with complex needs and life-limiting conditions. Together, they are committed to helping families navigate the transition from childhood to adulthood.

The event is specifically designed for children and young adults from the age of 14 - 25 with learning disabilities or autism, offering insights into the support available as they move into adulthood. Attendees can expect to learn about:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Social and work-based opportunities, including employment and enterprise options.

Outreach support for individuals in the community.Assistance and guidance from advocates.

Supported living options and independent flat schemes.Housing options tailored to individual needs.

Support from learning disability nurses, local authorities, and healthcare services.

Transition support for children moving into adult services.

One Fylde Enterprises

Over 25 different care providers and organisations will be present, offering information and guidance to support families across the Fylde Coast and Lancashire. Participants include Shared Approach, Empowerment Charity, Brothers of Charity Services, Sam’s Place and many more.

Join us for this informative event and take the next steps towards independence with confidence and support.

For more information, email [email protected] or contact her on 07960429806.