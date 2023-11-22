Two Lancashire Indian restaurants have taken top spots in the Asian Curry Awards 2023.

The biggest event in the Asian culinary calendar, the Asian Curry Awards – dubbed the “Curry Oscars” has revealed this year’s shortlist.

Judges from the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), which organises the event, took time to visit candidates to determine the overall category winners.

The victors have been revealed at a glittering gala dinner and presentation ceremony on Sunday 19 November, hosted by BBC news anchor Samantha Simmonds at the Grosvenor House in London.

Chef of The Year, Chef Seema Dalvi, Dalvee Restaurant, Poulton-Le-Fylde

The Asian Curry Awards cover the complete range of Asian and Oriental cuisines: Bangladeshi, Burmese, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Middle Eastern, Pakistani, Singaporean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.

And two Lancashire eateries have come out on top for the North West.

So who won what?

Chef of The Year was taken by Chef Seema Dalvi from the Dalvee Restaurant, in Poulton-Le-Fylde.

My Lahore, Blackburn

Chef Seema Dalvi, owner of the Dalvee Restaurant, said: “For me the kitchen is my happy place, and once I am in the kitchen, I am in that zone where I always try to make the evening of my guests truly magical because that’s the top priority for me as a chef.”