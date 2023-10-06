Two Lancashire chippies named among UK's best in National Fish and Chip Awards 2024

The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) has unveiled the top 40 finalists for Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year - and two are based in Lancashire.

The National Fish and Chip Awards announced on Friday (October 6) the UK’s top 40 entries for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year category.

This year’s nomination process saw fish and chip businesses from across the UK entering the awards, with the sole aim of scooping the coveted crown to be named Britain’s best.

The judging panel put hopeful entrants through an extensive judging process, testing them against industry best practice on environmental issues, product knowledge and more.

Two chippies in Lancashire have been ranked among the UK's best in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024

Those named as among the UK's best from Lancashire include Westgate Fish & Chips in Morecambe and Westend Fish & Chips in Oswaldtwistle.

Andrew Crook, President at the National Federation of Fish Friers, organiser of the awards, said: “The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.

“Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make.

Westgate Fish & Chips in Morecambe and Westend Fish & Chips in Oswaldtwistle are the two finalists from Lancashire (Credit: Google)

“However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture.”

The National Fish and Chip Awards, now in its 36th year, acknowledges and champions businesses and individuals throughout the UK who make outstanding contributions to foodservice to ensure the nation enjoys its fish and chips, receives great customer service and professionals in the industry have access to opportunities to further their growth.

Seafood from Norway is the principal sponsor for the 2024 awards, with Victoria Braathen, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, praising the industry’s tenacity.

She said: “The UK’s love for fish and chips knows no bounds and the awards is the perfect occasion to celebrate the establishments that consistently deliver great fish and chips to diners across the country.

“It’s an honour for the Norwegian seafood industry to supply the UK with responsibly sourced cod and haddock and to see these delicious proteins celebrated in the nation’s favourite dish.

“We wish the finalists all the very best.”