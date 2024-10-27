Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 200 coffee shops across the UK failed food safety inspections after scoring zero out of five for hygiene - but how did our coffee shops in Blackpool fare?

The Gazette reviewed the scores for all coffee shops inspected by the Council’s food safety officers and found not a single business had been awarded a zero rating.

Zero scores are handed to those businesses that are deemed to pose a risk to public health, while those ranked between zero and two are regarded as having failed because, at the very least, 'some improvement is necessary'.

The vast majority have a rating of three or above, corresponding to a pass - with just TWO resort coffee shops awarded 1 out of 5 - meaning “major improvement was necessary”.

1 out of 5

Blackpool’s Coffee Americano, at the corner of Abingdon Street and Talbot Road, was awarded a 1 out of 5 hygiene rating after its latest inspection on September 12, 2024.

Food safety officers from Blackpool Council said improvement was necessary in regards to its hygienic food handling, and major improvement was needed in terms of management of food safety.

However, the cleanliness and condition of its facilities and building were deemed to be ‘good’.

The Cosy Jazz Cafe in Lytham Road was also awarded 1 out of 5 following its latest inspection, however, this was in April 2023.

Inspectors found ‘major improvement was necessary’ in regards to its management of food safety. It’s standards of hygienic food handling was considered ‘generally satisfactory, while the cleanliness and condition of its building and facilities ‘required improvement’, they said.