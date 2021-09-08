Twitter backlash: The funniest reactions to that AFC Fylde job advert

The advert for the club's General Manager role sparked a fierce backlash on social media, with some saying it appears to discriminate against working parents.

The controversial ad - which appears to have been taken down - has been called 'disgusting', 'brazen' and 'discriminatory', with others say the ad "contains indirect sex discrimination".

But most saw a funny side to the advert; here's some of the best post that caught our eye.

The AFC ground at Mill Farm

@JCrook93

Would I have to put my hand up to go to the toilet?

@True_Seasider

I have a small dog...will I have to have it put down to take the role?

@TangerineRob

Am I occasionally allowed to see my family?

@MatterlessChode

Hi, I am interested in this role but I have 2 young children. will they be able to live in the AFC Fylde basement with me as obviously ill have no intentions of ever going home.

@ruthergears21

Can I finish at 2:30pm?

@WildingKeith

Anyone with time to comment on this post need not apply

@tommyouting

“Must be able to demonstrate a flexible approach to work at all times.” But not too flexible obviously…and never leave the grounds of work.

@NickOakhill

The family guinea pig needs feeding at 8.47am exactly every morning. Can I arrange to come in just after 9? My kids (who can walk home from school now and don't need collecting) will be furious if his feeding habits are affected

@legaljobcoach

My worst nightmare called, it wants it's job ad back

@anitathetweeter

Nice to see AFC Fylde posting a job ad from the 1970s

@jimdalycomedy

New job alert Delighted to have been appointed General Manager at AFC Fylde. Can't wait to work in an exciting job but also finally get that work life balance right and be able to pick the kids up from school Wednesdays and Fridays.

@rosehillrunner

Good to see this person will be handling your PR. I think you need it!

@lgopfelix

Funniest thing imo about the Fylde job description is it hasn’t been called the “Premiership” for an eternity