Eat My Logo is a specialist business that makes freshly baked, bespoke cakes and biscuits. It was founded in 2014 by Ruth Poar, as a sideline to her celebration cake business after a customer requested that their business logo appeared on the cakes.

It led to a change of business direction and is now led jointly by Ruth with her husband Andy.

Due to rapid growth in demand, Eat My Logo moved premises four times in its first five years to expand production.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eat My Logo founders Andy and Ruth Poar who have increased their output and turnover thanks to help from Boost

Having previously benefitted from Boost support, they contacted the Growth Hub again in 2019 for specific mentoring advice for expansion.

They were matched with Stephen Turner, an experienced business director who had experienced similar rapid growth through his own business, Group 55. Stephen received support through Boost’s Growth Mentoring programme in 2019.

Stephen’s guidance helped Ruth and Andy gain a wider strategic view. He advised them how they could expand through more proactive online marketing and also helped the business in relocating to a 9,500 sq ft facility at Yarrow Mill.

Stephen Turner from Group 55 acted as mentor to Eat My Logo

As a result of the mentoring, Eat My Logo experienced further rapid growth, hitting a turnover of £850,000 in 2019, employing 13 staff.

Andy said: “As a husband-and-wife team we spend an incredible amount of time working together but we don’t always manage to devote focussed time to discussing the future of the business on a regular basis.

“With each opportunity to move, we’d find premises, get a refit and move, but we kept underestimating what we needed and not thinking big enough.

“Stephen was a great match as a mentor because he understood our situation. Having started a business from scratch himself, he’d experienced challenges similar to ours. Stephen gave us the confidence we needed to take the next steps with the business.”

Boost is Lancashire's Business Growth Hub and is led by Lancashire County Council and the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership.

It is supported by funding from Lancashire County Council, the European Regional Development Fund and the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The Growth Mentoring Programme is a fully funded programme where the business is matched with a successful businessperson who will provide support to tackle the challenges business leaders and management teams are facing in managing and growing their business.

Ruth said: “Despite the challenges of working through the pandemic, it was still a great decision to move into the large bakery. The business is now back on track as the economy lifts out of lockdown.”

Even though they faced the challenges of Covid, 2021 was a record year for the business with temporary staff brought in to meet demand. The business has continued to grow with an expected turnover £1.25 million in 2022 and a team of 20.

Growth mentor, Stephen Turner, said: “As a result of building a fantastic business, Ruth and Andy were going through challenging growth pains. Together we scoped out the merits of scaling up and the risks of choosing not to.”

Ruth and Andy now have ambitious plans to sell their branded baked goods direct to trade, and to expand their offering to the hospitality and catering sectors. They also plan to develop two new web portals and are exporting overseas.

Nikki Hesford, managing director of The Small Business Academy, which delivers the Boost Growth Mentoring programme said: “Lots of Lancashire businesses have successfully innovated their products or routes to market during the pandemic and Eat My Logo is an example of a business which has managed to develop its online offering, with support from Boost's Growth Mentoring Programme, which has led to strong growth.