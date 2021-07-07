Triple success for Blackpool college in national training awards

The outstanding achievements of Dean Hargreaves from Blackpool and The Fylde College were celebrated as he was awarded the prestigious BTEC Award for Engineering Learner of the Year 2021.

He started his career as an unskilled young engineer and several years and qualifications later, he has recently been promoted to a service manager role at Allan J Hargreaves Plant Engineers where he works managing more than 50 staff.

Described by his tutors as focused, organised and goal-oriented he is a role model to other learners - especially mature students who are coming back to education to upskill and progress their career.

Dean Hargreaves

The Level 4 Mechanical Engineering Apprentice, said he wants to continue his education part time to keep up with this rapidly evolving industry.

Dean Hargreaves said: “I always try and put 110 per cent into everything I do, and this BTEC course was no exception to that. I am so delighted and honoured that this has been recognised so this award means so much to me.”

Dean was nominated for the BTEC Engineering Student of the Year Award by his tutor Karen Whiteside, who said: “Dean is an outstanding student in so many ways.

"He is fully committed to succeed and achieve his target grades, demonstrated by the time and effort he puts into every task. Dean is a role model to other learners, especially to mature students coming back to education after many years to upskill and progress with their career.”

Other BTEC winners from the college included Silver BTEC Engineering Learner of the Year – Kathleen Bayley, who is studying Electrical and Electronics Engineering and working towards a career as a secondary school teacher.

Project Management Lecturer at B&FC, Margarita Georgieva said: “Kathleen has a very positive attitude to learning and moving forward with her career, which makes her a pleasure to mentor. I believe she has an excellent opportunity to develop in mechatronics.”

Bronze BTEC Engineering Learner of the Year – Asim Ali is studying General Engineering and “achieving distinctions in all units”. Asim was recognised for going above and beyond in his

studies, described by his tutors as a highly thought of student who always gives 100 per cent to any task and demonstrates a will to succeed.

Cindy Rampersaud from education firm Pearson, said: “The hard work and commitment demonstrated by our award winners, all of whom have achieved great things during a time of unprecedented disruption, is extraordinary.”