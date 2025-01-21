Christmas tree collection service makes £30,000, with cash going to help Trinity Hospice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Across the weekend, over 100 volunteers visited homes across the Fylde coast collecting Christmas trees for recycling.
In total, 1960 were collected over three days and delivered to James Andrew Tree Care at the HASSRA Fylde Community Pavilion in Thornton, where they were chipped for the allotment, the Household Waste Recycling Centre on Bristol Avenue and North Beach Car Park in St Annes ahead of the annual tree planting campaign to restore the sand dunes.
For each tree collected, a donation was made to the hospice.
This year’s collection has raised more money than ever, with the total amount donated enough to run the Trinity’s Hospice at Home service for an entire month, supporting patients and their loved ones at home during the night, when other services are closed.
Head of Fundraising Sally Insley, said: “Once again, our team of volunteers and supporters have done an incredible job collecting Christmas trees from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre. And by doing so, they have helped to raise phenomenal amount for local hospice care.
“Our Hospice at Home service provides vital access to hospice care to our patients and their families during stressful moments at night, when other help and support is not available and saving an unwanted and unnecessary trip to hospital.
“To have raised enough money to fund a whole month of this amazing service is just fantastic.
“This annual scheme means so much to us; not only are we providing a service for our local community, but the donations mean we’re also providing a vital service to local families who need hospice care. Plus we’re doing our bit to help the environment at this time of year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.