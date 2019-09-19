Tribute to well known Blackpool restaurateur Judith Jallal

A warm tribute has been paid to a former restaurateur who once ran one of Blackpool's most popular eateries.

Blackpool-born Judith Jallal, who has died aged 78, ran the Town and Country restaurant with her husband John between 1970 and 1990.

Their establishment, on the corner of Queen Street and the promenade, eventually became one of the "in" places to go in the resort.

Diners could go out for a meal in the evening and might find themselves at the next table to Les Dawson, Larry Grayson or any of the stars who were appearing in the Blackpool shows at the time.

The first floor restaurant, which had to be accessed by a steep flight of steps, led the way in international cuisine in Blackpool and became a huge draw for Blackpool diners and people from further afield.

Judith died peacefully on September 9 and her funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday, September 23, at 11.45am.

The couple's son Craig, 58, who now lives outside Cambridge, said: "I know a lot of people have fond memories of the Town and Country.

"My father was the figurehead of the restaurant and he would be there to greet customers at the top of the stairs wearing tailor-made Italian tuxedos in yellow or pink, while mum would be rushing around in long flowing ball gowns, usually bought from the Dianna Warren shop, making sure everything was run smoothly.

"She was a very busy person and loved to have things on the go all the time.

"In the early days it was one of the rare restaurants in Blackpool where, under one roof, you could order Spaghetti Bolognese, an Indian curry or American dishes like Chicken Maryland.

"One of their popular dishes was a Steak Diane, flaming the table.

"I have many wonderful memories."

John, who was born in the Punjab region of India, had come to Blackpool in 1947 and the couple first met in Stanley Park in 1956.

Craig says that although theirs was a rare mixed-race marriage in Blackpool, they hardly encountered any problems in the resort and had many friends.

After the pair retired from the restaurant in 1990, they went travelling together, including a trip to Moscow just weeks after the restaurant closed.

While John fully retired, Judith stayed busy and worked for a time at various restaurants.

Sadly, John succumbed to Alzheimer's Disease and Judith nursed him until his death in 2011, aged 77.

Later, animal lover Judith she raised money for the Alzheimers Society, including a well publicised moneyspinner when she washed the feet of elephants at Blackpool Zoo.

In her last years, she was looked after at the Honeysuckle Care Home after she herself struggled with dementia.

She was the mum of Craig and the late Karl, and also leaves grandchildren Kandy, Harrison, Hollie, Nicquita, Oliver and Elliot.