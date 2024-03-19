Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The introduction of 85 Bar Café to Travelodge Blackpool South Shore is in response to consumer research to gain further insight into the needs of the modern traveller.

85 Bar Café, a nod to the iconic British hoteliers heritage of when it opened its first hotel in 1985, is an overhaul of the pre-existing Bar Café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The space offers a "welcoming, stylish and comfy space for eating, drinking and unwinding (or a quiet spot for working) whilst also maintaining Travelodge’s quality offering at great value prices."

The upgraded Bar Café at Travelodge Blackpool South Shore welcomes both hotel guests and passers-by

The upgraded Bar Café at Travelodge Blackpool South Shore, with an all day dining service, welcomes both hotel guests and passers-by, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner menus as well as light bites and an extensively stocked bar.

Karen Broughton, Travelodge Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, said: "We’re excited to announce the roll out of our new look Bar Café design, 85 Bar Café to Blackpool South Shore Travelodge, as we evolve our quality offering to deliver a better experience for our diverse mix of business and leisure guests.

"Our new Bar Café concept at Blackpool South Shore Travelodge offers a modern atmosphere for all-day dining with a diverse menu to appeal to a variety of tastes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This inviting space is available for both guests and passers-by to enjoy a drink or bite to eat or to connect with friends, family or colleagues.

"All of this is at great value, including our Unlimited breakfast offer, with the added benefit of children eating for free."

South Shore Travelodge is one of the first coastal Bar Café hotels to be upgraded (Credit: Google)

South Shore Travelodge, a 124 room hotel located on Seasiders Way, is one of the first coastal Bar Café hotels to be upgraded.

The roll out is set to continue into additional selected Bar Cafés, as well as several new Travelodge hotels, up and down the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team members have also reviewed a four day training programme to give them expert product knowledge and premium customer service skills with the option of undertaking Aspire, Travelodge’s bespoke in-house management training scheme.

"The expansion of 85 Bar Café forms part of a strategic hotel investment programme which will see us upgrade half of our rooms by 2024," Kate added.

Travelodge says it has further implemented measures to reduce its impact on the environment which includes steps being taken at all of its 210 Bar Cafés.