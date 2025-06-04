Travel Village Group launches ‘Now Boarding’ podcast to bring back the magic of travel

Blackpool-based family firm takes listeners behind the curtain of unforgettable journeys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many of us, travel isn’t just about ticking off destinations, it’s about the stories we bring home. And now, a long-standing Blackpool travel agency is putting those stories front and centre in a brand-new podcast aimed at reigniting the joy of discovering the world.

Travel Village Group, a trusted name in local travel since 1959, has launched Now Boarding. A heartfelt audio series that opens the curtain on real people, real places, and the real reasons we travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike the usual brochures and booking forms, Now Boarding dives into the lived experiences behind the trips: from emotional cruise ship reunions to the lesser-known corners of favourite destinations, to what happens behind the scenes with the people who make holidays happen. It’s a mix of industry insight and down-to-earth tales that remind listeners why travel matters.

CEO Phil Nuttall

The debut episode features CEO Phil Nuttall and Managing Director Paula Nuttall (husband and wife), and passionate travellers in their own right, sharing candid memories from their years in the business and reflecting on the journeys that shaped them, both professionally and personally.

Phil denotes how the idea first came to life: “We were inspired by our travel show in Blackpool. Instead of the usual PowerPoint presentations, we took a different approach—live, interview-style sessions with our team, business development managers, and of course, myself and Paula, sharing real travel stories and personal experiences.

"It was all about bringing the magic of travel to life, rather than just talking through the features. The response was fantastic, and brought in great engagement and sales... it confirmed what we’d been feeling, we have to bring magic back to travel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a fourth-generation family business, Travel Village Group has always been about people first and Now Boarding is no different. At its heart, it’s a love letter to the joy of travel, told from Blackpool to the world.

Episodes are available on all major streaming platforms.