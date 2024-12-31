Travel Village Group celebrates 65 years in Blackpool and multiple nominations for 2025 Travel Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool-based family-run travel agency, the Travel Village Group, celebrated 65 years with a glamorous gala at Blackpool Tower Ballroom, showcasing its rich history and charitable focus. All its brands are shortlisted for the 2025 TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies awards, reflecting a legacy of excellence. Owners Phil and Paula Nuttall expressed heartfelt gratitude.

The Travel Village Group - a 4th-generation family business, which began life as Bourne Travel on Highfield Road in 1959 - proudly commemorated its 65th anniversary with a grand celebration at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom on December 6, 2024. The event gathered travel agents, tour operators, friends, and family to honour the company's rich history and contributions to the travel sector.

The glamorous gala evening at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, featuring entertainment from David Windle on the Wurlitzer, Andy Powell, the Manchester Jazz Orchestra, and a special performance by Betty Legs Diamond. The celebration also highlighted the company's commitment to charitable causes, introducing two focus charities for 2025: the National Trust’s Plant A Tree initiative and continued support of Reuben’s Retreat.

In addition to this milestone celebration, the Travel Village Group is delighted to announce that all its brands have been shortlisted for the prestigious 2025 TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies awards. The nominations are as follows:

Phil Nuttall (back centre) celebrates 65 years of travel with his team at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

The Travel Village – Finalist for Top Travel Agency - North West (Hoping to secure for a third year in a row)

Southampton Cruise Centre – Finalist for Top Online Agency

The Holiday Village – Finalist for Top Homeworking Agency

RiverCruising.co.uk – Finalist for Top River Cruise Agency

These nominations reflect the group's dedication to excellence and innovation in the travel industry. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Manchester, on 24th April 2025.

Owners Phil & Paula Nuttall, expressed their gratitude:

“We’ve celebrated 65 incredible years in the heart of Blackpool, and that’s testament to our team's hard work and the trust our clients place in us. Starting 2025 with the possibility of more prestigious awards is an incredible honour, and we look forward to continuing our commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences for our clients."