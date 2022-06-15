Transport leaders come up with revised plan for Lancashire and the region

The new policy positions are part of Transport for the North’s (TfN) work to update its 2019 Strategic Transport Plan for the region and outline the benefits to be gained from investing in transport infrastructure.

Agreed by the TfN Board Members, they reinforce the importance of the region speaking with “one voice” on the need for better transport networks and will help to inform the statutory advice the sub-national transport body provides to Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Tugwell from Transport for the North

On rural mobility, the policy position sets out how TfN’s work can help support its partners as they seek to address issues including the impact of the cost of public transport, car dependency, and limited service.

These issues are also highlighted in TfN’s soon-to-be-published research on transport-related social exclusion.

Martin Tugwell, chief executive of Transport for the North, said: “In 2019 we published our Strategic Transport Plan: this sets out an ambitious vision for the North of England, one where modern transport connections enable sustainable economic growth and support an excellent quality of life.

“As we embark on creating a revised Strategic Transport Plan it’s important that we take into account the challenges and opportunities around decarbonisation, changes in travel behaviours post pandemic, and the emergence of new technologies.

“Developing these and other policy positions, will help us ensure that the revised Strategic Transport Plan remains in-step with the needs and ambitions of the North of England’s residents and businesses.”