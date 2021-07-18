Training agency opens its first Fylde coast site

Woodspeen Training, established in 2007, has launched its new office in Poulton.

The firm, which works with established employers such as Bentley and Asda, provides traineeships leading onto apprenticeships across the North-West.

The trainer says that it is different to other providers as it uses the trainee model.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodspeen Training has opened its first Fylde coast office. From left: Cath Heyes, Kim Morrison, Bartosz Borowski, Andrea Swales, Jordan Peel

This means an employer (and trainee) get an eight-week induction to the workplace where the employer and trainee decide if the role is right for them.

It is currently running a financial incentive scheme for employers to hire an apprentice. Employers get £1,000 for every trainee hired and a further £4,000 for them to progress onto their apprenticeship if they are 16-18.

Paula Parker, head of corporate services said: “We have expanded the business to the Fylde Coast because we have seen an overwhelming need to work with young people who have been left behind by the pandemic.

“There are many fantastic local employers and we are hoping to help bridge that gap between young people and work opportunities.”

She said Woodspeen Training was a well-established provider of Level 2 – Level 5 Apprenticeship and skills programmes, working with more than 300 employers across a range of occupational sectors.

Core areas of expertise cover programmes in IT, business administration, childcare, health and social care, customer service, beauty therapy, team leading, management and digital marketing.

She added that apprentices were not just an extra pair of hands, but they could also offer a fresh outlook to a business as they study for their qualifications and learn their trade within the company.

Covering West Yorkshire and the North West Woodspeen said it had an experienced team of advisors and tutors who support employers and apprentices throughout their journey, whether a school leaver looking to start their career or an employer looking to develop its workforce.