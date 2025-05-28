Trader at Blackpool's Abingdon Street Market to shut shop after 18 months

One of Abingdon Street Market’s independent traders will shut their shop after 18 months.

Arts and craft shop , The Strand Collective, has announced it will close for good after Sunday (June 1).

Blackpool arts and craft shop, The Strand Collective, has announced it will close its store inside Abingdon Street Market after Sunday (June 1)
Blackpool arts and craft shop, The Strand Collective, has announced it will close its store inside Abingdon Street Market after Sunday (June 1) | The Strand Collective

“We’re gutted to say that we’ve decided to close our shop,” said co-founder and owner James Lucas.

He said: “It’s been the best 18 months but it’s time to move on and put our attention into delivering the best workshops and events that we can!”

The creative minds at The Strand Collective have been key players in the success of the new-look Abingdon Street Market since it’s refurbishment and reopening in November 2023.

Abingdon Street Market, Blackpool
Abingdon Street Market, Blackpool | Visit Blackpool

They host the monthly ‘Blackpool Makers’ Market’, as well as a catalogue of events for the community, including arts and craft workshops - but James says these will continue after the market shop ceases trading.

“This is not the end of The Strand Collective”, says James, who has plans to continue selling art and photography supplies elsewhere in the market, with more details to be revealed soon.

Announcing the closure on social media, he said: “We have made the difficult decision to close our shop in Abingdon Street Market.

“We will be open for the last time on June 1, 2025.

“However, this is not the end of The Strand Collective. We’ll continue to host Blackpool Makers’ Market every month, and will be offering more workshops and events going forward.

“You’ll also still be able to grab a roll of film, or a new camera, from us. It’ll just be from a slightly different place inside the market (keep your eyes peeled for more info).

“Thank you so much to anyone who has shopped with us over the last 18 months.”

You can find more information on The Strand Collective on their website and Facebook.

