Fleetwood’s thriving manufacturing sector has received a significant boost with the opening of a second factory for Northern Express Glass, a leading insulated glass unit manufacturer.

The new facility, dedicated in memory of Andrew Boardman, one of the company’s original founders alongside Paul Williams - marks a proud milestone for the business, which has been serving the industry for over 32 years.

A group photo captures the pride of employees and collaborators at the new premises

Since its beginnings, Northern Express Glass has grown to employ around 150 local people, playing a vital role in the town’s economy and community life. The expansion into a second Fleetwood site is expected to increase capacity, create new opportunities, and further cement the company’s reputation for quality and innovation.

Paul Williams and Mark Longson - two figures instrumental in driving the company’s continued success.

The opening celebrations brought together the Northern Express Glass team alongside valued partners, including Flat Glass Solutions, who supplied and installed the cutting-edge machinery for the new site, with essential electrical support provided by fellow local firm EAS Electrical.

Speaking at the opening, directors reflected on the legacy of Andrew Boardman and the values he helped instil in the business.

With the second site now operational, Northern Express Glass is set to continue shaping the future of insulated glass manufacturing, while staying true to the community roots that have underpinned its success for more than three decades.