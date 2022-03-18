More than 1,200 delegates have already registered to attend the Lancashire Business Expo event which will take place on Friday, March 25, from 9am to 3pm.

Around 120 exhibitors will be bringing their exhibition “A game” with a range of innovative stands aiming to be interactive, informative and inspirational for delegates wanting to learn more about their businesses and extend their network connections.

Director of Shout Expo, Jordan Conlin said: “Lancashire Business Expo is our flagship exhibition. Last year’s event took place just after restrictions were lifted.

Lancashire Business Expo at Preston's Guild Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"It was a barometer for the passion among businesses for getting back out there, and we were blown away by the response. We’re now back on track, and the buzz around this year’s expo is greater than ever.

“We know that our exhibitors won’t let us down. Their stands always make this a lively and fun event on the Lancashire business calendar. Delegates have plenty of time to get around the stands and make those all-important contacts.”

The 2021 event, which was partnered with charity Age Concern Central Lancashire, was attended by 1,000 people and took place late in the year after lockdown restrictions had finally ended. Now the event is back to its normal spring slot.

The hashtag for the event is #LBE2022 across Shout Expo’s Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts.