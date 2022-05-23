This Preston-based fire safety firm has snapped up two firms to continue expansion

Preston-based Walker Fire has bought Leicestershire-based Detector Alarms and Hampshire-based Southern Fire Protection.

The deals are the latest in a series of acquisitions made by Walker Fire, part of the Moyne Roberts Group, as it looks to consolidate its position as a leading UK provider of fire safety and security services.

Based at Roman Way Industrial Estate, Walker Fire has 238 staff and offers services in the installation and servicing of fire alarms, fire suppression systems and other fire safety equipment, as well as fire risk assessment and fire safety training services.

Walker Fire head office at Roman Way, Preston

David Cosgrove, managing director of Walker Fire, said: “Our goal is to become one of the UK’s foremost providers of fire safety and building security services.

“The two businesses we have acquired have operational capabilities and values that are very aligned with our own and further strengthen our service offering and national footprint.”

Walker Fire was advised on the transactions by the corporate finance, property and employment teams at law firm Harrison Drury solicitors. Stuart Hinnigan, partner at Scott and Wilkinson accountants, advised on the financial aspects of the deal.

Jack Stephenson of Harrison Drury

The advisory team at Harrison Drury was led by Jack Stephenson and Kerry Southworth in the corporate team, supported by Laura Bradley from the commercial property team, and Sarah Astley and Olivia Bailey from the employment law team.

Jack Stephenson, associate solicitor in the corporate team at Harrison Drury, said: “We’re proud to have supported Walker Fire’s growth strategy by advising them on a significant number of transactions over the last few years.

“These latest strategic acquisitions help Walker Fire grow its capabilities and geographical coverage and we’re pleased to have played our role in making this possible.”

Sarah Astley, associate solicitor in the employment team, added: “We’re pleased to be working alongside the team at Walker Fire, supporting them with the employment aspects of these acquisitions and ensuring a smooth transition for all staff, clients and stakeholders.”

Detector Alarms limited, which trades as Detector Fire and Security, operates across Leicestershire and the Midlands, specialising in the installation and servicing of security and fire safety systems.

The deal enables an exit for Detector Fire and Security’s shareholders Carlos Mendez, Scott Thompson and David Loomes. However, Carlos Mendez will continue working with the business and all staff members have been retained. Steven Mather of Nexa Law acted for the sellers.

Southern Fire Protection Limited operates across Hampshire, also specialising in fire safety equipment installation and servicing.