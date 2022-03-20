Dementia and wellbeing in the workplace are just two of the topics being covered by the new Boost Resilience Programme, which is being led by Boost; Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub and funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

It is aimed at building business resilience and performance by helping business leaders better understand the world around them and how it impacts their operations.

It will cover key topics helping them to build a strong, motivated team while supporting business owners and managers to develop their own leadership skills and mindset. The programme will also help them to understand developing business issues such as social value and sustainability.

Andrew Leeming

Boost will work with eleven private sector partners such as Age Concern, The Shared Value Business and The Wellbeing Farm. The support will include events, coaching and group training sessions.

Andrew Leeming, programme manager, Boost, said: “The past two years have shown that building a sustainable and resilient business is among the key issues for business leaders in Lancashire.

“Boost helps company owners adapt to the changing business landscape by better understanding their own company. That includes addressing important topics which it may be uncomfortable for some to discuss.

“We’re partnering with some of the county’s best business support providers through this programme. Owners and managers who engage with our support will develop a company better able to handle future crises and one with a more motived staff and understanding working culture.”

County Councillor Aidy Riggott

County councillor Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth, Lancashire County Council said: “Over recent years businesses have needed to adapt to survive amid a storm of external factors impacting their operations.

“Understanding your own business and the factors impacting your staff and operations have been crucial over this period and that will remain as the business landscape continues to change.