The Port of Heysham, part of national operator Peel Ports Group, has reduced the carbon footprint of its landside plant, equipment and vehicles.

The port has confirmed all its vehicles, plant equipment, forklift trucks, tug masters and ancillary equipment are now operating on either electricity or Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil.

While using 100 per cent renewable electricity is the ultimate goal for the port operator, HVO uses plant-based oils in its composition, which reduces CO2 emissions to the atmosphere by up to 90 per cent, and direct emissions of particulate matter, such as dust, smoke and other fine materials, by up to 65 per cent.

Heysham Port owners Peel Ports have said they have cut their carbon emissions by 90 per cent for its land side operations

HVO can be substituted directly for diesel fuel and is broadly considered a greener option to diesel due to its lower Nitrogen Oxide emissions.

The port provides a critical and direct gateway to the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

It handles a wide range of cargo including roll-on roll-off, agri-bulks, automotive, project cargo and energy products, as well as offering significant warehousing and storage facilities.

Heysham Port's onshore equipment is all now either electric or hydrotreated vegetable oil powered

Lewis McIntyre, managing director, of port services at Peel Ports Group, said: “We are transitioning our entire vehicle fleet and landside equipment to run on either electric or HVO in our drive to become net zero across the group by 2040.

“While HVO as a transition fuel offers a significant improvement, we are working with manufacturers and suppliers to explore longer-term solutions for the next generation of landside equipment.

“Heysham requires less machinery and equipment in its operations compared to some of our larger ports; this means we’ve been able to reduce emissions much faster as part our conversion plans.

“We are confident that once we convert the rest of the equipment and transition from gas in our onsite office, Heysham will become one of the first UK ports to become 100 per cent carbon neutral.”

Peel Ports handles around 70 million tonnes of cargo every year. Some 14 per cent of the total UK major ports traffic flows through ports operated by the Group.