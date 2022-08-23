This Lancashire housebuilder is set to accept bids for homes on its latest estate
A Lancashire house builder is getting set to release its new homes at its latest development and is offering county families an early peek.
Create Homes is offering interested buyers the chance to make an Early Bird reservation on a plot at Chapel Mill in Elswick, meaning buyers can now officially express their interest on a choice of 50 plots to be built at the site.
Homes on the south of the development will be the first to be completed and will be ready to move into in Spring 2023.
The Create Homes Early Bird scheme gives buyers the chance to officially register their interest in a property with a just small deposit, giving them the first option to purchase the new home when the plot is officially released for sale.
Before the show home opens at Chapel Mill, early 2023, appointments should be made at The Sandpipers development in Longridge, where customers can take a tour of The Whittingham show home and view the style of the homes that will be available for sale at the new Elswick development before they make their Early Bird reservation.
The company, based at the Whitehills Business park near Blackpool, said that the development features its “prestige collection” of homes which include some of Create’s most popular house types, plus a number of new designs.
It said all homes provide beautiful open-plan kitchen/diners with quality fixtures and fittings throughout.
Paul Mathison, chief executive at Create Homes, said: “We have had an extremely high level of interest in our new site in Elswick already and are therefore anticipating a record number of Early Bird reservations. “Prospective buyers should express their interest as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”