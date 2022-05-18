This Lancashire hi-tech hub has won a regional inspirational development award

The Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre based at Samlesbury near to the BAE Systems site has been chosen as one of the winners of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Awards 2022 in the North West.

The £20m development took the honours in the Commercial Development category, being one of just five top winners which will now go on to contest the national title in October.

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure, recognising outstanding achievement and teamwork.

Inside the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre at Samlesbury

RICS judges said of the AMRC, Preston project: “This is a state-of-the-art development has innovation at its core and this cutting-edge research centre will support both large and SME sized businesses in the Lancashire area.”

The 4,500 sq m applied research building, in the Samlesbury Aerospace Enterprise Zone, near Preston, is poised to become the county’s hi-tech hub, allowing businesses of all sizes to tap into the expertise of academics and research engineers, to develop new products and manufacturing techniques which they might not be able to do alone due to cost or lack of technical infrastructure.

It was built as a partnership between the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership Growth Deal and the University of Sheffield AMRC.

The Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre at Samlesbury has won a North West Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors' award

It features cutting edge manufacturing machinery such as 3D printers, digital manufacturing equipment, 5G for manufacturing, robotics, autonomous manufacturing processes and systems, plus modern office workspace and low-carbon technologies.

Peter Gilliland MRICS, Chair of the judging panel, said: “These winning projects are a true testament to the hard work of property professionals in the North West. The pandemic has led to the industry facing much uncertainty and challenging conditions, but we were delighted, and very proud, to see such innovative building projects appearing across our cities and towns.

“The teams behind them have worked tirelessly and with incredible vision to create projects which provide tremendous benefit across a diverse range of areas. Through collaborating with other professionals, local surveyors have shown that they have the talent to deliver exemplary and, in many cases, world-class built projects.

“The RICS is elated to recognise skills and dedication that the teams behind these projects had in ensuring successful delivery and making a positive impact across the North West.”