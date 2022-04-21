Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce has welcomed law firm Brabners to its Ambassador programme which was launched in 2016to give prominent local businesses more involv e ment at a strategic level.

Ambassador status is the highest tier of membership available within the chamber and enjoys benefits including company profile elevation, influence and exclusivity.

Membership events facilitate ambassadors meeting with key decision-making individuals and companies from a local to national level and giving them a greater insight into the issues facing us today.

Sarah Murphy, partner at Brabners which has just joined the Lancaster and District Chamber of Commerce as an ambassador member

Sarah Murphy, partner at Brabners’ Lancashire centre, said: “We are proud to show our commitment to Lancashire businesses, and our ambitions for the future, by becoming ambassador members of the Lancaster Chamber. We have great faith in the future success of the region, the chamber and its members, and look forward to building on our long-standing connections and commercial relationships in the area.”

Vicky Lofthouse, chiefexecutive officer of Lancaster and District Chamber, said: “We were thrilled to hear Sarah, Hannah and the team at Brabners wanted to upgrade their membership to Ambassador level. I very much look forward to working with them and our group of Ambassadors to drive forward the local economy and as they act as important advocates for the Chamber and the local business community as a whole.”

Brabners helps private, public, third sector organisations and private individuals achieve their goals. It provides legal services to large and mid-sized businesses, SMEs, public sector bodies, charities, business owners, entrepreneurs and high-net worth individuals.