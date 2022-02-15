Data published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) showed the average price on Monday was the highest since it hit 147.53p per litre in November last year.

It comes after separate figures from the AA suggested petrol and diesel prices both struck record highs over the weekend.

The new BEIS data showed that the price of diesel increased by 0.8p to 151.10p per litre on Monday compared with last week.

The average price of petrol at UK forecourts has jumped by 0.6p to 146.95p per litre, according to Government figures. (Photo: PA)

This also fell marginally short of record levels from the last week of November.

On Monday, the AA said its data showed the average price of petrol for British drivers surpassed 148p per litre for the first time.

Meanwhile, the cost of diesel has also increased to a new record high of 151.57p per litre on Sunday, the organisation said.

These are the latest prices at petrol stations across Blackpool, according to petrolprices.com.

- Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool FY4 2AY

As of February 9, unleaded petrol was 145.7p and diesel was 148.7p a litre.

- ESSO, Collingwood Avenue, Blackpool FY3 8BZ

As of February 9, unleaded petrol was 145.9p, while diesel was 149.9p a litre on February 10.

- Tesco Express Petrol Station, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9JW

As of February 9, unleaded petrol was 145.9p and diesel was 148.9p a litre.

- ESSO, Preston New Road, Blackpool FY4 4XQ

As of February 9, unleaded petrol was 145.9p, while diesel was 149.9p a litre on February 10.

- Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool FY4 4QH

As of February 14, unleaded petrol was 146.7p, while diesel was 147.7p a litre on February 19.

- Applegreen, Mains Lane, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7LJ

As of February 13, unleaded petrol was 146.8p and diesel was 150.8p a litre.

- ESSO, Devonshire Road, Blackpool FY3 8BQ

As of February 9, unleaded petrol was 146.9p, while diesel was 149.9p a litre on February 9.

- Morrisons, Amounderness Way, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3TS

As of February 9, unleaded petrol was 148.9p and diesel was 150.9p a litre.

- Texaco Ansdell Filling Station, Church Road, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3TG

As of February 9, unleaded petrol was 149.9p and diesel was 152.9p a litre.

- Shell, Garstang Road East, Little Singleton, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7SX

As of February 13, unleaded petrol was 149.9p and diesel was 152.9p a litre.

- ESSO, Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1LZ

As of February 11, unleaded petrol was 152.9p and diesel was 154.9p a litre.