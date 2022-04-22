This is where Santander will reduce branch opening hours on Saturdays in Lancashire

Opening times will be cut at Santander branches across Lancashire on Saturdays.

Opening times will be cut at Santander branches across Lancashire on Saturdays.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 10:41 am
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 10:42 am

More than 300 Santander branches will move from being open from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturdays to operating a half day service, closing at 12.30pm.

Branches will also operate from 9.30am to 3pm on weekdays, instead of until 4.30pm.

The move is part of a wider shake-up of changes to opening hours being introduced by the bank from July 18.

The bank said branch staff will still be available for pre-booked face-to-face appointments between 3pm and 5pm.

Santander added there will be no compulsory redundancies or a reduction of employee working hours as a result.

Here is a list of locations provided by Santander where branch opening hours will be moving to half day opening in Lancashire:

1. Blackpool

34-36 Church Street/ Blackpool/ FY1 1EW

2. Preston

102 Fishergate/ Preston/ PR1 2AE

3. Lancaster

28 Penny Street/ Lancaster/ LA1 1UA

4. Blackburn

32-34 King William Street/ Ewood/ Blackburn/ BB1 7DP

