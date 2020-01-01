This is what is going on and going up in Blackpool in 2020

The second phase of the Houndshill Centre will be built on the Tower Street car park and is due to house a new Wilko store on the ground floor, restaurant space and an eight /nine screen cinema including an Imax-style screen.
Work has been delayed in building the 25m conference centre due to hitches in the construction programme. The building will be handed over to the council in 2020 but not in time for the return of the GMB union in June.
Work could start at the end of 2020 on development of the 300m new leisure destination on Central Car Park. The first construction will be a 1,300 space multi-storey car park which opens the way for the first phase of investment.