This is what is going on and going up in Blackpool in 2020

In 2020 Blackpool is set to see the resort gain a new conference centre, its first five-star hotel and enabling work will also start on the £300m Blackpool Central project.

Here we take a look at projects set to progress in 2020:

The second phase of the Houndshill Centre will be built on the Tower Street car park and is due to house a new Wilko store on the ground floor, restaurant space and an eight /nine screen cinema including an Imax-style screen.

1. Houndshill

Work has been delayed in building the 25m conference centre due to hitches in the construction programme. The building will be handed over to the council in 2020 but not in time for the return of the GMB union in June.

2. Conference Centre

The Wilko building on Talbot Road will be demolished to make way for a new Holiday Inn hotel and tram terminal for the extended tramway.

3. Tramway extension

Work could start at the end of 2020 on development of the 300m new leisure destination on Central Car Park. The first construction will be a 1,300 space multi-storey car park which opens the way for the first phase of investment.

4. Blackpool Central

