This Blackpool sustainable hotel owner is on an international awards shortlist
A Blackpool business woman has been nominated for an international award for her sustainable hotel.
Blackpool hotelier, 57-year-old Tiffany Harper has been shortlisted by Quartz Inn Hotels in its Grinn Awards for Best Sustainable Female Entrepreneur Europe.
Tiffany, who also runs the South Shore Soap Company which she launched during lockdown and offers cruelty-free soaps candles and wax melts, opened the Belleva Guest House in St Chad’s Road around the same time, in August 2021.
Quartz Inns are a new brand, offering a choice of independent, sustainable and original venues across Europe and the UK. The rapidly expanding brand’s competition aims to offer much needed recognition for small businesses.
Most Popular
-
1
Blackpool nightclub Kaos at risk of being shut down after complaints from Lancashire Police
-
2
Hayley Tammadon and Dan Whiston head Fylde coast’s new local radio station
-
3
Key codes 'replacing' Blackpool landladies in trend towards holiday homes
-
4
Cost of living: Blackpool Illuminations will continue to shine brightly despite energy crisis - here's how
-
5
Meet the Fylde coast man whose Scotch eggs were voted the best street food in the North
Tiffany said: “The guest house is a quirky home spread over four floors. I wanted to create a peaceful space in a busy town. Where each of the seven bedroom or suites have been designed with different themes – from cats to boudoir chic and culture. There's a jacuzzi suite in the attic, ideal for honeymoons."
She previously ran a leased hotel business nearby in St Chad’s Road, where she hosted larger groups and families, but, when the present property came up for auction, she sold her terraced home to release enough equity to secure the then run-down building.
She decided her own hotel would be more niche and exclusive, hosting hosts occasions such as engagements, birthdays and romantic getaways and catering for adults only rather than families, where she could focus on making each space special using local craftsmen and artists.