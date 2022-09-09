This Blackpool sustainable hotel owner is on an international awards shortlist

Blackpool hotelier, 57-year-old Tiffany Harper has been shortlisted by Quartz Inn Hotels in its Grinn Awards for Best Sustainable Female Entrepreneur Europe.

Tiffany, who also runs the South Shore Soap Company which she launched during lockdown and offers cruelty-free soaps candles and wax melts, opened the Belleva Guest House in St Chad’s Road around the same time, in August 2021.

Quartz Inns are a new brand, offering a choice of independent, sustainable and original venues across Europe and the UK. The rapidly expanding brand’s competition aims to offer much needed recognition for small businesses.

Inside the Belleva Guest House in St Chad's Road Blackpool whose owner Tiffany Harper has been nominated for a Quartz Inn Hotels award

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiffany said: “The guest house is a quirky home spread over four floors. I wanted to create a peaceful space in a busy town. Where each of the seven bedroom or suites have been designed with different themes – from cats to boudoir chic and culture. There's a jacuzzi suite in the attic, ideal for honeymoons."

She previously ran a leased hotel business nearby in St Chad’s Road, where she hosted larger groups and families, but, when the present property came up for auction, she sold her terraced home to release enough equity to secure the then run-down building.