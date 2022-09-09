News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

This Blackpool sustainable hotel owner is on an international awards shortlist

A Blackpool business woman has been nominated for an international award for her sustainable hotel.

By Tim Gavell
Friday, 9th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Blackpool hotelier, 57-year-old Tiffany Harper has been shortlisted by Quartz Inn Hotels in its Grinn Awards for Best Sustainable Female Entrepreneur Europe.

Tiffany, who also runs the South Shore Soap Company which she launched during lockdown and offers cruelty-free soaps candles and wax melts, opened the Belleva Guest House in St Chad’s Road around the same time, in August 2021.

Quartz Inns are a new brand, offering a choice of independent, sustainable and original venues across Europe and the UK. The rapidly expanding brand’s competition aims to offer much needed recognition for small businesses.

Inside the Belleva Guest House in St Chad's Road Blackpool whose owner Tiffany Harper has been nominated for a Quartz Inn Hotels award

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Lancashire chambers of commerce set to lead on plan to improve skills in county

Tiffany said: “The guest house is a quirky home spread over four floors. I wanted to create a peaceful space in a busy town. Where each of the seven bedroom or suites have been designed with different themes – from cats to boudoir chic and culture. There's a jacuzzi suite in the attic, ideal for honeymoons."

She previously ran a leased hotel business nearby in St Chad’s Road, where she hosted larger groups and families, but, when the present property came up for auction, she sold her terraced home to release enough equity to secure the then run-down building.

She decided her own hotel would be more niche and exclusive, hosting hosts occasions such as engagements, birthdays and romantic getaways and catering for adults only rather than families, where she could focus on making each space special using local craftsmen and artists.