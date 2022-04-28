A&G Precision and Sons of Preesall has received a third consecutive gold award in the 21st Century Supply Chains (SC21) Operational Excellence programme.

The firm, founded by chairman and chief executive Arthur Pinder in 1989, is an integral part of the UK Aerospace and Defence global supply chain for precision machined and fully treated components.

A&G Precision, which employs more than 74, has been engaged in the SC21 programme since 2015 and received its first Gold Award in 2018, and since then has maintained an outstanding performance.

Throughout participation in the programme, A&G Precision has invested substantially in new technology and increased capability allowing dedicated capacity to customers seeking long term supply agreements.

To achieve its third consecutive gold award, it maintained its on time delivery and product quality to the required SC21 standards.

ADS chief executive Kevin Craven, said: “I am delighted to see A&G Precision receive a third consecutive gold award, the last few years have been particularly challenging and to maintain a gold SC21 performance is outstanding.

“The SC21 Operational Excellence programme showcases the United Kingdom as a leading nation for supply chain excellence with its agile and high performing supply chains.

“I would like to thank industry and Government for its continued support of our ADS members who choose to voluntarily participate in the programme.”

Michael Pinder, managing director, A&G Precision and Sons, said: “We are delighted to have achieved this prestigious recognition of SC21 Gold for the third time and remain as enthusiastic as ever and see the value in the continuous sustained improvement plans and the business benefits they deliver.

“Throughout a very challenging two years the A&G team have performed magnificently and coped with all the challenges of the pandemic which has all contributed to our success.”

The SC21 programme is a voluntary programme designed to accelerate the performance and competitiveness of the aerospace and defence sector supply chains and is coordinated by ADS.

Becoming a participant in the programme is free of charge and is endorsed by the Aerospace Growth Partnership, Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy, Invest NI and the Ministry of the Defence, as well as leading aerospace and defence companies.