These are the latest changes to the roadworks to the north of Blackpool

National Highways which oversees the £150m project which aims to remove traffic bottlenecks along the road between Fleetwood and Kirkham, and Kier Highways, which is carrying out the work, have unveiled the schedule for the next two weeks from Monday, March 7.

At Skippool Roundabout, drivers are warned that there are narrow lanes in place and one lane is closed on Amounderness Way eastbound, plus one lane is closed on approach to roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton.

At Skippool Bridge, there are narrow lanes, while at Mains Lane and Old Mains Lane, the lanes are narrow to allow the installation of services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lodge Lane will see traffic running on a temporary new road with some temporary lights to allow construction traffic to cross.