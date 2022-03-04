These are the latest changes to the roadworks to the north of Blackpool
Drivers are being advised about alterations to the roadworks along the A585 between Windy Harbour and Skippool.
National Highways which oversees the £150m project which aims to remove traffic bottlenecks along the road between Fleetwood and Kirkham, and Kier Highways, which is carrying out the work, have unveiled the schedule for the next two weeks from Monday, March 7.
At Skippool Roundabout, drivers are warned that there are narrow lanes in place and one lane is closed on Amounderness Way eastbound, plus one lane is closed on approach to roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton.
At Skippool Bridge, there are narrow lanes, while at Mains Lane and Old Mains Lane, the lanes are narrow to allow the installation of services.
Lodge Lane will see traffic running on a temporary new road with some temporary lights to allow construction traffic to cross.
The Windy Harbour area will see no changes, Garstang Road East will have temporary lights, while Garstang New Road will see narrow lanes.