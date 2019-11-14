Whether you've started your Christmas shopping or not, you'll be please to know that parking across Blackpool is set to get cheaper during the festive period.

Blackpool Council and the Town Centre BID are running a discounted parking campaign to encourage Blackpool and Fylde residents to shop local.

These are the car parks in Blackpool where you can park for 1 or for FREE this Christmas

The campaign is due to begin on November 30, 2019, when the majority of council-owned car parks across Blackpool (Excluded from the offer are Talbot multi-storey, Tower Street and Filey Place) will be free to use to celebrate both National Small Business Saturday and the Christmas Lights Switch-On event in St John’s Square.

Then, throughout December, residents and visitors will be able to park for just £1 for a three hour stay on Central, East Topping Street and West Street car parks in the town centre.

And it's not just the council owned car parks sharing the festive cheer.

Houndshill shopping centre is also offering free parking for festive shoppers from 5pm every Thursday throughout December.

