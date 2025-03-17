The StayBlackpool Trade Show team are delighted to have Lloyd BMW Blackpool join our event.

After an extremely positive event in 2024 we have been significantly encouraged to take our event forward, exploring potential new partners to deliver a Trade Show fit for a wider area.

Lauren Mason, Business Development Manager at Lloyd BMW Blackpool has been a real pleasure to work with and her enthusiasm to be part of our 2025 Trade Show has been immense and we are delighted to present her with one of our 2025 Significant Supporter Certificates.

With the support of her team we have been delighted to welcome two BMW's outside Number One South Shore, for a photo shoot showing off more of our 2025 "Significant Supporter Certificates".

As well as two of Lauren' team we were also joined by Janet from Trevor's Food serve and many of the StayBlackpool directors.

Lauren said: "We are extremely excited about attending the 2025 Stay Blackpool Trade Show, an event that has been in our Calendar for a long time!

"As a family-owned business and Corporate Certified Retailer, we are passionate about helping Local Businesses nurture an attractive company culture."

"If you are looking to attract the right talent with a sustainable fleet, show your employees you care by offering a great company perk, or ensure a safe and financially viable option for your staff, our Business Specialists are on hand to help.

"Our team have a breadth of knowledge and industry-leading expertise when it comes to identifying the right car and finance solution for our customers.

"Whether you’re seeking advice on how to best finance and choose your vehicle as the director of a small business, you are a company car driver, or a fleet manager looking after a hundred plus drivers, we have a solution for you.

"With tailored business car lease and contract hire deals across our BMW model range, we’ll ensure that your organisations’ vehicle needs are met as cost effectively as possible. Not to mention, taxation implications and the cost of ownership calculations can be time-consuming and complicated, and our skilled Business Specialists will make it simple.

"We look forward to attending this Event and look forward to meeting you all."

To book at stand at the event please visit