The Sidings in Lytham named among Britain’s best retirement communities

A Lytham retirement community has been recognised as one of the best in Britain, according to a list compiled by the Daily Mail.

The Sidings, an Adlington Retirement Living community, has been praised for its excellent facilities, coastal location and strong sense of community.

In its feature on Britain’s top retirement communities, the Daily Mail wrote:

“Looking to retire by the sea? This village in the heart of the pretty seaside town of Lytham could be just the ticket.

The Gardens at The Sidings in Lytham

“ The Sidings offers residents a restaurant, coffee lounge, hair salon, bar and cinema room, and there’s a guest suite for friends and family who come to stay.

“Residents have access to 24-hour on-site support and optional personal care packages are available.”

The retirement community comprises 65 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, with two bedroom properties available to buy from £316,500.

Anne, who moved to The Sidings in 2023, explained what drew her to the community:

Adlington Retirement Living homeowner, Anne

“I liked the idea of having somebody on hand. There’s a duty manager here 24/7. Thankfully, I haven’t needed to call on them yet, but I might at some point - it’s futureproofing.

“Another reason I chose The Sidings is that I still have my independence. I have my own front door, and I’m still close to my activities. I play bridge in a local club, I sing in the community choir, and many of my friends live nearby. It really is the best of both worlds.

“One of the biggest advantages is that I no longer have that weight of responsibility for a property on my shoulders. I don’t need to worry about cutting the hedges or decorating. That could all be lifted off my shoulders.

“Most importantly, I feel happy and supported here. I enjoy the support that we all get from each other as well as from the management team. I enjoy the friendship. I’ve got my social circle here and my social group outside of The Sidings as well. It’s nice to have that sense of there always being somebody there if you need them.”

A living room in one of the apartments at The Sidings Adlington Retirement Living's community in Lytham

Nestled along the stunning Lancashire coastline, The Sidings offers the perfect blend of seaside tranquillity and town convenience.

Just a short stroll from its doorstep are open sandy beaches, the popular Booth’s supermarket and a wide choice of independent shops and stylish restaurants.

For those who love the great outdoors, the nearby promenade offers breathtaking views of the award-winning St Annes Beach Huts, while local attractions such as Lytham Windmill and Fairhaven Lake provide ideal spots for a relaxing day out.

Dr Ed Gladman, CEO of Adlington Retirement Living, describes The Sidings as a blueprint for the future of retirement living:

The Sidings in Lytham

“Our retirement communities are designed to empower the older generation to live a long, happy and healthy life in a safe and secure environment with activities, extensive communal facilities, and beautiful private gardens.

“Although we have an excellent reputation for the quality of our facilities, they’re about much more than the bricks and mortar of our apartments. We know that the most important things that make our homeowners really feel a home are having a good circle of friends, connections with like-minded neighbours and a sense of belonging. We create a community within a community.

“Moving to an integrated retirement community offers an opportunity for our homeowners to remain independent with the reassurance of support, right on their doorstep. They don’t have to worry about the maintenance and upkeep of a house, so they can spend more time socialising and doing the things they love.”

The range of one, two and three-bedroom spacious apartments at The Sidings are designed to offer flexibility to suit everyone. All apartments include quality, fully fitted kitchens with integrated appliances. Many feature en-suite shower rooms as well as separate bathrooms, and most have a private patio area or walk-out balconies.

Homeowners can spend time in the leafy gardens (maintained by an expert team of gardeners), relax in the hair salon and therapy suite, catch up with friends and neighbours in the coffee lounge and homeowners’ lounge, watch a film in the cinema room, and enjoy a daily menu of freshly cooked dishes in the restaurant. The coffee lounge also houses a beautiful bar so homeowners can enjoy a glass of wine or beer with friends in the evening, and there’s a guest suite, with en-suite, for visiting friends and family who wish to stay overnight.

The 24-hour on-site support team provide homeowners with added peace of mind and, if needed, optional personal care packages are available. In addition to this, there is a sophisticated emergency call system and a security video entry system to manage access.