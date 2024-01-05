A much-loved bakery in Cleveleys town centre has announced it will close after 86 years.

The Family Bakery in Victoria Road West has announced it will close its doors for the final time on March 30, 2024.

The owners said they had made the decision as maintaining the viability of the business had become "increasingly difficult".

They thanked their loyal customers for their friendship and for making the café a "haven of laughter and warmth."

The Family Bakery in Cleveleys has announced it will close after 86 years (Credit: Google)

"After 86 years of serving the local community, a journey that spanned three generations of the Neal family, we have not taken this decision lightly," a spokesman for The Family Bakery said.

"Reflecting on the impact this has had on our health and family life, we have come to the difficult conclusion that it is now time to close."

They added: "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our incredible staff for their unwavering hard work, dedication and commitment.

"They have truly been the heart of our business, and we will eternally be grateful for their support.

"As we prepare to say farewell to the Family Bakery, the love and memories we've shared will not be forgotten.

"The friendships forged and the joy we have experienced together will forever remain in our hearts and we hope that you will continue to allow us to serve you for the next few months until we close our doors for the final time."

Residents expressed their sadness at the news and thanked the family for the memories.

One person wrote: "The best memories working here with the best team.

"I'm going to miss my sausage rolls but wishing the whole family and all the staff all the best in whatever the future brings! Sending lots of love."

Another added: "So sorry to hear this. You were a part of our weekends each week when our children were little.