A pub in Warton has closed suddenly after its landlords were told to vacate within 24 hours.

The Clifton in Lytham Road closed on Wednesday after landlords Tony and Zoe were ‘evicted’ from their pub.

The pair said they were given 24 hours to vacate after they failed to agree to a rent increase imposed by the pub’s owner Stonegate.

Tony and Zoe said the rent increase was an ‘unreasonable’ amount and discussions between them and the pub company broke down. They were then asked to vacate the pub at short notice.

Lancashire Police were called to the Clifton yesterday afternoon but the force was unable to provide details, saying the incident was a ‘civil matter’.

Confirming the sudden closure on Facebook, Tony and Zoe said: “Unfortunately today will be our last day trading at The Clifton due to an unreasonable rent increase requested by the pub owner Stonegate and a breakdown in discussions.

“In their wisdom they have now given us 24 hrs notice to vacate. We love and will miss you all…thanks for supporting us from Day 1.”

Later that day, they added: “So…After a very eventful day we are sitting here heartbroken at leaving The Clifton but also thrilled at the amount of you that came to see us last night and all the lovely msgs you have sent.

“Our fondest thoughts to each and everyone of you….

“Zoe, Tony and of course our amazingly loyal Team”

A spokesperson for Stonegate Group said: “We pride ourselves on maintaining positive and collaborative relationships with our publican partners.

What did Stonegate say?

The Stonegate Group said Tony and Zoe were operating under a Tenancy at Will (TAW), which allows either party to terminate the arrangement with immediate notice at any time.

The pub company said it made efforts to “establish a viable financial arrangement with the previous publicans, but unfortunately, no agreement was reached”, adding that an extension was granted to the original notice period, allowing additional time.

A spokesperson for Stonegate said: “Unfortunately, we were unable to reach an agreement with the previous publicans of The Clifton to secure its long-term financial viability, which led to the decision to end our relationship with them.

“We are now seeking a new publican partner to ensure the pub remains an integral part of the local community, and we look forward to reopening in the near future.”