“The BIBAs is part of our plan every year”, says last year’s Medium Business winners

Medium Business - Service Care Solutions. Photo: Michael Porter

Last year’s Medium Business of the Year winners, Service Care Solutions, are experienced professionals when it comes to the “one they all want to win” as they’ve bagged a few BIBAs trophies back-to-back.

But even their achievements haven’t stopped them from wanting more, in fact it’s become part of their plans every year when the annual awards are announced.

“The BIBA Awards has become very much part of our calendar each year,” says associate director, Paul Bradley, “Entering 2023, we had enjoyed back-to-back wins at the BIBA Awards for Employer of the Year, as well as winning Apprentice of the Year in 2022. We were keen to build on these achievements in 2023.”

Medium-sized businesses, often the unsung heroes of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, embody the perfect blend of agility, resilience, and ambition. These businesses are the driving force behind economic growth, job creation, and community development, making a significant impact on the business landscape.

The Medium Business of the Year award – sponsored by MHA - celebrates their ability to thrive in a competitive environment, adapt to evolving market trends, and innovate to meet the needs of their customers.

Despite being veterans of the BIBAs journey, the Preston-based business has always prepared diligently when it comes to applying for their chosen categories.

Paul added: “As part of our desire to continuously improve, we spend a lot of time focussing on what we can do better or where we can improve but the BIBAs applications really provide a rare opportunity to take look at what we have done well and where we have improved.

“We love the challenge of working to improve our BIBAs submission each year and it is very much part of our ongoing thoughts.”

MHA have been long-standing advocates of the BIBAs, and this year they are relishing the prospect of sponsoring one of the most sought-after accolades.

Danny Houghton, partner at the firm, said: “SMEs are the very lifeblood of the Lancashire economy so we are proud to sponsor what we are confident will be a very much sought after award.

