The 49 businesses on the Fylde coast with a 0 or 1-star food hygiene rating

Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:15 GMT

Inspectors were not impressed by these sites.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

49 businesses on the Fylde coast have received 0 or 1-star food hygiene ratings. Check them out below:

Rated 0 on July 3.

1. Eat Indian, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ

Rated 0 on July 3. | Google

Rated 0 on May 9.

2. The Grill Station, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ

Rated 0 on May 9. | Google

Rated 0 on March 8.

3. Haven Fish Restaurant, Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1NL

Rated 0 on March 8. | Google

Rated 1 on March 15.

4. Abingdon Barbecue, Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA

Rated 1 on March 15. | Google

Rated 1 on August 7, 2023.

5. Akash Tandoori, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AD

Rated 1 on August 7, 2023. | Google

Rated 1 on September 20, 2021.

6. Andy's Corner Cafe, Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4PR

Rated 1 on September 20, 2021. | Google

