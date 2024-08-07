The 49 businesses on the Fylde coast with a 0 or 1-star food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
49 businesses on the Fylde coast have received 0 or 1-star food hygiene ratings. Check them out below:
1. Eat Indian, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ
Rated 0 on July 3. | Google
2. The Grill Station, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ
Rated 0 on May 9. | Google
3. Haven Fish Restaurant, Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1NL
Rated 0 on March 8. | Google
4. Abingdon Barbecue, Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA
Rated 1 on March 15. | Google
5. Akash Tandoori, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AD
Rated 1 on August 7, 2023. | Google
6. Andy's Corner Cafe, Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4PR
Rated 1 on September 20, 2021. | Google
