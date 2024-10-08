Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rescue deal has been secured for restaurant chain TGI Fridays, however 35 restaurants are to close immediately after not being included in the sale.

The restaurant closures will result in more than 1,000 redundancies.

Breal Capital and Calveton UK, the new owners of the chain, which now has 51 restaurants, said they were looking forward to modernising the business - which first launched in New York in 1965.

The full list of TGI Fridays UK restaurants shutting

Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Birmingham, West Midlands

Bracknell, Berkshire

Brighton Marina, East Sussex

Bristol Cabot Circus, Bristol

Cardiff, Newport Road, Wales

Chelmsford, Essex

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Croydon, south London

Derby, Derbyshire

Dundee, Scotland

Durham, County Durham

Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird, Scotland

Enfield, north London

Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Gloucester Quays, Gloucestershire

Halifax, West Yorkshire

Jersey, Channel Islands

Leeds, West Yorkshire

Leeds Trinity, West Yorkshire

Leicester, Leicestershire

Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Manchester Royal Exchange, Manchester

Newcastle Eldon Square, Newcastle upon Tyne

Newport, Monmouthshire, Wales

Northampton, Northamptonshire

Prestwich Valley Park Road, Greater Manchester

Romford, Essex

Sale, Greater Manchester

Solihull, West Midlands

Southampton West Quay South, Hampshire

Speke, Liverpool

Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Swansea, South Wales

Watford North, Hertfordshire

The TGI Fridays UK restaurants remaining open are:

Bluewater shopping centre, Kent

Trafford Centre, Greater Manchester

Meadowhall, South Yorkshire

Aberdeen Union Square, Scotland

Metrocentre Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Basildon, Essex

Glasgow Fort, Scotland

Milton Keynes Stadium, Buckinghamshire

Braehead, Renfrewshire, Scotland

Wembley, London

Birmingham NEC, West Midlands

Glasgow, Scotland

Leeds Junction 27, West Yorkshire

Castleford, West Yorkshire

Lakeside Quay, Essex

Teesside, North East

Bolton, Lancashire

Norwich, Norfolk

Cardiff St Davids, Wales

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Lakeside Retail Park, Essex

Fareham, Hampshire

Liverpool One, Merseyside

Stevenage, Hertfordshire

Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire

Cribbs Causeway, south Gloucestershire

Rushden Lakes, Northamptonshire

Stoke on Trent, West Midlands

Southampton, Hampshire

Silverburn, Scotland

Watford Central, Hertfordshire

Aberdeen Beach, Scotland

Braintree, Essex

Bournemouth, Dorset

Stratford, London

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Cheshire Oaks, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire

Walsall, West Midlands

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Edinburgh, Scotland

Coventry, West Midlands

Ashton-Under-Lyne, Greater Manchester

Telford, Shropshire

The O2, south London

Staines, Surrey

Crawley, West Sussex

Reading, Berkshire

Cheadle, Greater Manchester

Leicester Square, central London