Tesco's Blackpool petrol station closes today for maintenance work - This is when it will reopen...

Tesco is closing its Mereside petrol station from today in order to carry out maintenance work.

The petrol station on Clifton Retail Park, Clifton Road will shut for six weeks so the fuel tanks can be cleaned, which normally involves them being broken up and replaced.

A Tesco spokesman said: “The petrol station at our Blackpool Extra store will be closed for maintenance work to the fuel tanks until October 16th. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.

"The nearest Tesco petrol station is at our Marton Express store, on Whitegate Drive.”