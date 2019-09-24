Tardis send-off for man who ran Blackpool's Doctor Who exhibition

The man who used to run Blackpool’s famous Doctor Who exhibition on the Prom has died.

David Boyle, 71, was one of the Fylde coast’s well known characters, regularly seen at club days in his copy of Jon Pertwee’s Doctor Who car Bessie.

David Boyle and Julie Whitfield front pictured with John and Pauline Field, at Wrea Green Field Day

The fan of the BBC science fiction classic who ran the exhibitions in Blackpool from 2004 to 2009 and Llangollen from 1994 to 2003, and dedicated UFO researcher died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital from septicaemia.

He will be transported to his funeral in a Tardis-shaped coffin.

David’s most recent exhibition was the Blackpool Alien, UFO, Spiritual And Paranormal Exhibition in the former Village Market on the corner of Dale Street and Foxhall Road, near Central Pier.

But he was also the founder of the model railways company Dapol which also made toys such as Doctor Who play sets modelled on characters from the series.

The exhibition on Central Promenade

Lytham-resident David had suffered a stroke two years ago and was cared for by his partner Julie Whitfield.

Julie said: “We almost lost him in August 2017, but were so grateful we got those extra two years.

“The exhibitions and model railways were his passion. We had a huge railway layout in the back bedroom and his grand children loved playing with it.

“Most people will remember him for the Blackpool exhibition next to the Sea Life building.

“It was like a Tardis in there (looking bigger on the inside than outside) and went all the way back to Bonny Street.

“He had many costumes and props from the Doctor Who series. He was most proud of the Time Lord outfit.

“People will remember him driving the yellow Doctor Who car Bessie at club days.

“He loved Doctor Who. In August we took him to Preston Comicon where he got to meet the actor Colin Baker.

“Colin remembered him from the Dapol toys days.

“David was in his wheelchair at the time but you could see by his face his was absolutely thrilled.”

Julie said that David’s health deteriorated rapidly with the septicaemia infection and he died in her arms on August 17.

The funeral service will be held at St Cuthbert’s Church in Church Road Lytham, on Friday at 1.45pm with David being carried there in a Tardis-shaped coffin by horse and carriage from his home.

He leaves daughter Heather, son Craig and grandsons Adam and Dylan.

Items from the closed Doctor Who attraction went to other exhibitions around the UK.