A takeaway in the heart of one of Blackpool’s busiest party streets is looking for a new owner for the bargain price of just £59, 950.

Hot Stuff commands a prime location among some of the resort’s busiest bars in vibrant Queen Street, including Slug & Lettuce and Walkabout.

Under its latest owners Hot Stuff only managed a 2.3 rating on Google, with zero positive reviews for its food - but the takeaway benefits from an excellent location in the centre of Queen Street, close to the Promenade.

The asking price is £59, 950 for the premises, in addition to a leasehold costing £11,500 per year.

The agents, Kays, says: “Located at the very heart of the vibrant Queen St. alongside a number of the UK's leading bar brands, including Slug & Lettuce and Walkabout is this generously sized hot food take-away.

“Fully equipped and extending appx 92 sq m overall the business is offered at a competitive rent and enjoys an additional income stream courtesy of the ATM machine affixed to the front of the property.”