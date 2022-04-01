Take a look inside Poulton's soft play centre Thingamajigz following its highly anticipated reopening

Thingamajigz, a popular soft play centre in Poulton, has reopened.

A popular soft play centre in Poulton has reopened after shutting its doors 18 months ago.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 1st April 2022, 6:05 pm

Thingamajigz on Furness Drive industrial park, off Garstang Road East, officially reopened its doors on Thursday (March 31).

Clip 'N Climb announced it was taking over the soft play centre in February 2022 after it was closed indefinitely in October 2021.

The new owners said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome back customers.

"We’ve always loved the centre and we’re super happy to be re-opening the legendary Thingamajigz.”

We took a look inside the newly reopened play centre to see what it had to offer.

Thingamajigz

Thingamajigz is a 3,000 sqft centre designed for play and parties.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Thingamajigz

Dan Whiston showing off the play centre's facilities.

Photo: Daniel Martino

WBEG-31-03-2022-ThingamajigzPoulton-NWupload

The soft play centre was closed ‘indefinitely’ in October 2021, but in February 2022, the team behind Blackpool Clip 'N Climb revealed they were the proud new owners.

Photo: Thingamajigz

Thingamajigz

Vienna enjoying one of the play centre's slides.

Photo: Daniel Martino

