Take a look inside popular Wrea Green pub The Grapes as it reopens following six-figure renovation

By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th May 2024, 17:36 BST

The renovations led to a number of jobs being created in the local community.

A local pub in Wrea Green, The Grapes, has reopened its doors to the public following an impressive six-figure investment.

Take a look inside:

At the heart of the pretty and photogenic village of Wrea Green, a regular winner of Lancashire's Best Kept Village award, stands the 19th century Grapes pub restaurant, overlooking the village green and duck pond.

At the heart of the pretty and photogenic village of Wrea Green, a regular winner of Lancashire's Best Kept Village award, stands the 19th century Grapes pub restaurant, overlooking the village green and duck pond.

The Grapes reopened its doors to the public following an impressive six figure investment.

The Grapes reopened its doors to the public following an impressive six figure investment.

The pub closed for the renovation in April.

The pub closed for the renovation in April.

The new bar area was redesigned, making the surrounding area more open plan, with guests even able to bring their furry companions with them to that area of the pub.

The new bar area was redesigned, making the surrounding area more open plan, with guests even able to bring their furry companions with them to that area of the pub.

Ali Coxon, General Manager of The Grapes said: “We cannot wait to open our doors to the people of Wrea Green; the refurbishment has given a new lease of life to the pub, which we cannot wait to share with everyone."

Ali Coxon, General Manager of The Grapes said: "We cannot wait to open our doors to the people of Wrea Green; the refurbishment has given a new lease of life to the pub, which we cannot wait to share with everyone."

Inside the pub, the décor and furnishings were transformed.

Inside the pub, the décor and furnishings were transformed.

