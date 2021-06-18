Take a look inside Blackpool's new eatery Vintro Lounge
Blackpool's latest dining establishment Vintro Lounge in St John's Square has had a successful first week in the town - have you been for a visit yet?
Vintro, The newest venue from Bristol-based company Loungers, opened in St John's Square in the unit previously occupied by Pizza Express last Wednesday (June 9).
The eatery created 40 new jobs for locals, and it is hoped at least 15 more will be available in the coming months.
Run by manager Martyn Reid, the venue prides itself on its "quirky and eccentric" decor, which has been designed to reflect the community it serves.
Martyn said the ethos of the Loungers firm was community - which he looked forward to Vintro becoming part of.
"We're raising money for Brian House and Trinity Hospice, so we donate 20p for every coffee we sell and 50p for every burger," he added.
"I wanted to support a charity that matters to a lot of people in the local area, and we always want to do what we can for them.
"Hopefully when Covid restrictions ease we'll be able to put on more community events like coffee mornings, and get people together.
"That's what we want, we want to be able to bring people together."
Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot the nods to the bright lights of Blackpool within the interior.