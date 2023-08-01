Synapse has partnered with National World (image: Synapse)

‘Synapse’, a new platform that connects journalists, content creators and PRs, has announced a partnership with National World, a publisher with digital and print titles across the UK, including The Scotsman, NationalWorld.com and The Yorkshire Post.

National World is the first major publisher to join forces with Synapse as census data reveals the UK has a staggering 9,000 PRs - far outnumbering the number of journalists. The Synapse networking platform is aimed at removing the industry-wide friction between journalists and PRs to make the pitching of stories and the sharing of content smooth, painless and efficient.

John Rowe, Digital Executive at National World, said: “This strategic alliance opens up many possibilities in our sector. For National World, it begins to create better connections between journalists and PR professionals, helping our trusted brands to deliver quality and highly relevant news content to our readers. We are looking forward to leading on this change in the industry.”

Synapse is the brainchild of SaaS technology expert Charles Russell and has garnered support from influential PR and media industry figures, backed by PR and media experts Mark Borkowski, the founder of the infamous agency Borkowski.

Mr Russell said: “First-hand experience of how PRs and journalists currently interact led me to the conclusion that the industry is overserved by data, underserved by technology and, as a result, the data that is available is usually out of date or old news.

“Synapse gives journalists a platform to interact with PRs in a way that is currently not possible. Synapse technology will redress the PR-journalist dynamic, forge new relationships and deliver better outcomes for the industry.”

Synapse’s ground-breaking platform hosts the world’s first ‘Stories Marketplace’ where journalists can find relevant stories, sources, content and comment, and PRs can place their content in the most relevant places, utilising purpose-built tracking tools tailored for the media industry that far outstrips email tracking and click-based metrics.

For journalists it will act partly as a newswire, custom-filtered inbox of PR pitches and replaces the limited returns of #journorequest platforms. As a result, journalists can save valuable time and access high-quality PR pitches, providing their reader’s unique angles and fresh perspectives.

For PRs it’s a way of unlocking new and powerful media and influencer contacts, ensuring that the most relevant eyeballs see pitches and build new, trusted relationships with journalists that have proactively found their content.