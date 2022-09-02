Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket’s 2022 expansion plans for Lancashire includes a new store in Tarleton, as well as a refurbishment at its outlet in Clitheroe.

Bosses said the investment was part of the supermarket’s rapid expansion drive in recent years.

They said it was on track to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year, and also announced last week that it would be hiring for 289 store roles in the local area between now and the end of the year.

Aldi is investing nearly £14m in Lancashire this year

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve been helping Britain find the best value for money when it comes to their weekly shops for more than 30 years – and now more than ever we’re seeing heightened demand for our unbeatable prices.

“However, we know there are still areas that don’t have a store, or that need more to meet the increased customer demand we’ve witnessed in recent months.

"Our 2022 expansion plans are helping to achieve that, making the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket more accessible to even more people.”

Aldi has recently increased its minimum hourly rates, paying a minimum hourly rate of £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 within the M25.

The new rates of pay are boosted by the fact Aldi remains the only UK supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth £830 annually.