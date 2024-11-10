October marked 40 years since the waste transfer station off Chapel Road in Blackpool was officially opened by Jack Straw, MP for Blackburn at the time.

Originally operated by Lancashire waste services before transferring to SUEZ recycling and recovery UK in 2000, the site has managed more than four million tonnes of household and business waste over the 40 years – equivalent to the weight of 20 large cruise ships.

Jack Straw remembers the day fondly as a pivotal moment for the area both in terms of economic investment and the importance of the industry, saying that “waste services are fundamental to a decent society.”

The opening of a waste transfer station at the time was ahead of the industry, allowing more waste to be bulked together locally.

Since opening, it has been used as a hub for both Blackpool Council and Fylde Council household waste, helping to reduce the number of journeys for the municipal collection vehicles which previously travelled to Fleetwood to empty their loads.

By consolidating waste loads, transfer stations help to reduce the number of road journeys making the service more efficient and saving on emissions.

To mark the occasion, staff from Enveco (who collect the household waste on behalf of Blackpool Council), Fylde Council, and commercial customers were invited to a celebration event alongside current and retired SUEZ staff.

Victoria Crabtree, Regional Manager for SUEZ recycling and recovery UK said, “We’re immensely proud of what’s been achieved over the last 40 years at the site.

“Our staff are testament to the efficient and friendly way that we operate with our customers to manage their waste sustainably, evidenced by their long service with us.

“It’s only right that we come together to celebrate milestones like this and I look forward to seeing what the next 40 years brings for the industry as we look to reduce waste and move towards a more circular economy.”